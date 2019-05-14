Share:

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Tuesday said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan post increased its revenue from Rs 8 billion to Rs 14 billion within a year.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister said that Pakistan Post had increased Rs.60 million in its revenue and similarly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all public sectors would become profitable organization instead of facing downfall.

He confidently said that soon Pakistan Post would bring revolutionary changes in the sector of Logistic Cell.

He said that through E-Commerce 46000 parcels had been transferred moreover Pakistan Post asked for one more carriage from Pakistan Railways as its business had been increasing from the past.

Murad Saeed said that post services is soon going to launch a project “Made in Pakistan Products” throughout the world.

The minister maintained that “I feel happy to see that Pakistan Post an important department of the country is flourishing”.

He said that if public departments face dawn fall then money of public exchequers have to spent on such departments to bring them out from crises instead of investing in education or health sectors.