Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced today to return to Pakistan before the budget session for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the National Assembly.

Speaking exclusively to a private television channel, the Opposition Leader expressed, “InshAllah, I will be present in the budget session. I have even instructed my party for my speech on it.”

Shehbaz Sharif asserted that he is not out of the country for his own happiness but medical examination. He said that all his medical results came positive due to the grace of God and he will be with his public soon.

He said that the country has been stuck in the plethora of problems for which government has no concerns. “This trend of unemployment and inflation has shaken the country”, he added. Government’s failure did not stay hidden for too long and troubled nation is missing our reign now.

He said that PML-N’s crime was to ensure peace, development and prosperity in the country whereas people are now starving even for two meals a deal. Government is scaring the nation with inflation instead of encouraging them, he added.

PML-N President asserted that this incompetent government will not be able to stand if unemployment and poverty come out on the street against them.

Last week, opposition leader laughed off the rumors of his escape and said that he will prove his rivals liar by coming back to the country after he is done with rest of his few medical tests.