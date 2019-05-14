Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Shehbaz Sharif will be brought back at any cost.

Talking to the media at Lahore High Court after attending proceedings of Abdul Aleem Khan bail petition, he said that Shehbaz Sharif went abroad after repeated requests, but now it seems that he is not in a mood of coming back.

“He will have to come back, and we will bring him back,” he added.

He said that people wanted to see the accountability process being executed on fast track basis, and all cases should be decided on merit.

He expressed his hope that justice would be done in Aleem Khan bail case.

He said that it was clear from the IMF statement that Pakistan reached this stage financial crisis due to policies of the previous governments.

The government was well aware of people’s miseries due to inflation and it was taking all steps to steer the country out of these crisis, he added.