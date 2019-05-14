Share:

ATTOCK - A woman reached Pindigheb police station after being raped during her illegal confinement for four years here.

The police have arrested the accused son and father started investigation after registration of a case.

According to police, Saba Akhtar, daughter of Abdul Hameed, resident of Madina Colony, Faisalabad, informed the police that her father had died almost ten years ago. Her mother is a housemaid in Sargodha and she has three brothers as well. Some four years ago, a man namely Zameer Shah Rajoo, resident of Pindigheb established contacted with her through cellphone and they developed an affair. After four months, Rajoo asked her to come to Pindigheb to contract marriage with him. She came to Pindigheb and Zameer Rajoo took her to his house where his father was also present. She alleged that after four days, Zameer Shah raped her and later his father Amir Hussain Shah also started raping her, which, she claimed, continued for the last four years. She also alleged that during the period, she thrice became pregnant and was forced to abortion. Police on the complaint of the victim have registered an FIR and have arrested Zameer Shah Rajoo and his father Amir Hussain Shah and started investigation.

It is to be noted that house of Zameer Shah is hardly at a distance of three to four hundred yards from the Pindigheb police station. A resident of the locality, who wished not to be named, said that mother of Zameer Shah, his two sisters and his sister-in-law are living with them, questioning that how could a lady could be kept in illegal confinement and raped that too for four years. The police, however, have sent both the accused behind the bars after taking their four days remand and sent the victim lady to Darul Aman.

A police source informed that mother and brothers of Saba did not register any FIR in Faisalabad during the last four years which is also a question mark on her claim.

When contacted investigating officer ASI Munawar Khan said that a case has been registered against the nominated accused under section 376, 338-A after medical examination of the victim at THQ hospital Pindigheab which initially confirmed rape and abortion. Responding a question, the IO said that “the statement recorded by the victim is dubious as a girl could not be kept in such rural area in illegal confinement for four years,” he argued, adding that a case anyhow has been registered against the nominated accused.