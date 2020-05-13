Share:

ATTOCK - Two persons were killed in two different incidents in Attock. In first incident, bullets riddled body of a man was found near DakBunglow in limits of Hazro police station. Police sources said that some passersby spotted a body of a man lying near trees of DakBunglow and informed police who shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy. Later, the man was identified as Hassan Nawaz- a resident of Khangwani village. In second incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy car at Shakardaramorr in limits of city police station. Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that 26 years old Ihtisham was going on his motorcycle when a speedy car hit him resultantly he received head injuries and died on the spot.

Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation after handing over the bodies to their heirs for burial.