LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is set to lay the foundation stone of mega development projects in DG Khan today (Thursday).

Usman Buzdar reached DG Khan from Islamabad on Wednesday. He will spend a busy day at Dera Ghazi Khan as he would be laying foundation stone of various new projects in DG Khan including Sardar Fateh Muhmmad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology.

This project has been named after the name of Chief Minister’s father. In the first phase, 10-beded hospital will be constructed and Rs 4 billion will be incurred on the project.

CM will also lay foundation stone of Punjab Modern Inter City Bus Terminal and this project will cost Rs 33 crore. Buzdar will also lay foundation stone of the expansion project of Junction Bridge Daat for easing traffic flow of the four provinces and this project will cost Rs 40 crore.

CM will also lay foundation stone of Gajani Sapar project in order to save the fertile land from river breach and the project is estimated to cost Rs 63 crore 60 lac. CM will also chair meeting of officers from different departments at Commissioner Office. He will issue directions on law and order, development projects and other affairs along with getting briefing on them. CM will also present a cheque of more than Rs 26 crore to the MEPCO officials in order to provide electricity to the deprived inhabitants of Tausna and Koh-e-Sulaman tehsils for the provision of electricity facility.

Humayun donates Rs45.42 lakh for CM Fund for Corona Control

Provincial Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and presented a cheque worth Rs45 lakh and 42 thousand on behalf of nine educational boards for CM Fund for Corona Control.

Buzdar thanked the educational boards’ employees for their donation adding that the Pakistani nation has always come forward to help those in need. He stated that every penny will be spent for the welfare of the needy in a very transparent manner. The people should also follow the governmental instructions in letter and spirit to stop the spread of coronavirus, the CM concluded.

Insaf Imdad programme aimed at providing financial support

Buzdar has said that more than Rs 3 billion have been distributed among two lakh and 70 thousand deserving families in first two days of CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Programme.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that 25 lakh deserving families will be given Rs12,000 each by the government and more than 600 camps have been set up to facilitate those affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

He told that Insaf Imdad Programme is aimed at providing necessary financial support to the needy and it is reflective of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every segment of the society has been affected due to lockdown and government is duty-bound to fulfill their needs.

The government is selflessly serving the people and no one can point a finger at the transparency of this programme, he added.