BAHAWALPUR - Faculty and researchers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are continuing their research activities following all precautionary measures to protect themselves from COVID 19.

Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has directed faculty and students to keep themselves active and productive while practicing social distancing. Curricular and co curricular activities are going on with full zeal.

Faculty members at Department of Physics under the Chairman Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar working on research projects and displaying it on social media on topics related to Medical Physics, treatment of cancer radiotherapy, solving simultaneous equations, computation physics.

Faculty and students of Department of Zoology under Chairperson Dr Nuzhat Sial is working on online courses on breaking the chain of COVID 19 infection chain on a project in collaboration with the University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Two students of this department Mudasir Maqbool and Abdul Ghaffar have been selected Community Immunity Program Ambassador.

At Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science, an online quiz competition is being organized and students from 13 departments of Veterinary Sciences are participating in the activity. College of Art and Design is also organizing an online art competition.

Meanwhile, house officers of Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday staged a demonstration here in front of the Multan Press Club to press the government for issuance of Registration for Medical Practitioners (RMP) licence after completion of MBBS and one year house job.

The protestors raised slogans in favour of their demands, alleging that neither the administration of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) nor that of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) was paying heed to their issue of practicing licence.

They said that either the government should issue them the required licence or any other documents under which they could render their services.

“Paid house job is another problem,” they said and added that at least up to 35 seats should be reserved in every public hospital for doctors qualifying Medical Bachelor, Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) from a foreign country, who should also be issued RMP licence as soon as possible.

A group of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) consisting of Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and others attended the protest to show solidarity with protesting HOs.