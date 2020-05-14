Share:

FAISALABAD - The Citizens of Faisalabad are flagrantly violating the “Standard Operating Procedure” - SOP - implemented by the Government for ‘ Easing the Lock-down’ imposed in the country in wake of Corona Virus Pandemic.

The Government provided this facilitation to the citizens to make purchase of new clothes for their children and other essential goods to be utilized during Holy month of Ramazan.

Due to extra-ordinary rush of purchasers, especially the house wives, to fetch new clothes for the ensuing Eid and other House-Hold Items to be consumed during Holy Month of Ramazan, the procedure for keeping at-least 4 feet Social Distance has badly been hampered which has created a ‘ Serious Alarm ‘ for manifold increase of coronaVirus cases in Faisalabad,especially the urban areas, where large rush of Citizens could be witnessed ‘ Round-the-Clock’.

As the SOP’s are badly been violated and ignored in this populous industrial-cum-Business Hub of the Country and there was also a lack of taking “ precautionary measures” in Faisalabad by the Citizens, the threat for spread of ‘ coronavirus ‘ could become eminent here.

Meanwhile, Six deaths of Corona-Hit Virus Patients are reported from Corona Isolation Ward of the General hospital,Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Those corona patients expired in this General Hospital include : Shagufta Bibi of Chak Jumra, Asif Ali,Israr Ahmad,Naqash,Nasira and Rashid .

According to a report, a young boy of Hajveri Town,Hassan Ali, who was also admitted in the Ghulam Muhammad Abad General Hospital after attack of “ corona Virus “ also been died in the Hospital’s Isolation Ward.

Another Report indicates that two doctors of the Isolation Ward of Corona Virus Disease namely: Dr. Zain and Dr. Ishna have also fell prey of Corona Virus who result was testified as “ Positive “.

Both the affected Doctors have been shifted to Allied Hospital for medical assistance.