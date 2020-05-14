Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday has laid foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to details, Institute of Cardiology will be completed with the cost of four billion rupees.

The CM said that patients suffering from heart disease will be able to get treatment in their own city.

Sources told that Usman Buzdar will also perform groundbreaking of modern intercity bus terminal project worth 33 core rupees.

Besides this, Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of expansion project of Dot Bridge interlinking traffic of four provinces and Gajjani spur to save lands from river erosion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister will give the cheque of more than 26 crore rupees to MEPCO for providing electricity to electricity-less localities of Taunsa and Koh-e-Suleman.