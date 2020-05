Share:

FAISALABAD - PhD Textile Engineering Scholar, Sharjeel Abid,will defend his Final Thesis on May 19,2020,online on Microsoft Teams Platform at 10-30 A.M.

The scholar has completed his “research work” under supervision of Prof.Dr. Tanveer Hussain,Rector,National Textile University,Faisalabad. Dr. Ahsan Nazir,Assistant Professor, was his co-supervisor.

The Topic of his PhD Research work is “ Electrospun Nanofibers”with controlled Drug Delivery for Burn Wounds”.