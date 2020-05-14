Share:

SUKKUR - Two coronavirus positive patients died on Wednesday in Sukkur including Deputy Director Special Education Officer Sukkur, Abdul Rasheed Mahar, who was declared COVID-19 positive from Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) on Tuesday night.

Another COVID-19 patient, Molvi Shafiq Chachar from Pano Aqil was admitted with kidney problem in SIUT Karachi, but his medical tests declared him coronavirus positive and after two days he died on Wednesday, said SIUT Sukkur Director Dr Iqbal Daudpoto. His body was shifted to his native village Pano Aqil, near Sukkur and buried according to Sindh Government SOPs for coronavirus patients.

DIB official

tests positive

for COVID-19

DIB Inrharge Sukkur, Inspector Saeed Qazi on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19, drawing calls from police authorities for conducting more tests in the locality where the cop’s family was living to avert further spread of the contagion.

The cop’s case prompted police authorities to ask district administration to go for more tests in the police department and locality to contain possible spread of the virus in the area.