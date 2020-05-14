GILGIT - Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan  Hafiz Hafeez Ureman on Wednesday distributed face masks among the people and security personnel. On the occasion  he urged the citizens to fallow the rules and regulations of lockdown for the eradication and mitigation of COVID-19 He said ignorance and violation of SOPs  of lockdown might cause huge demage and irreparable lose to the lives of people.

He said without  face mask and social distancing, we could not save ourselves and  our family .Due to negligence in this regard, the people of other countries  were facing lives threats from the pandemic .

He said provincial government had distributed Rs 0.5 million face masks freely for protection of the citizens.

 