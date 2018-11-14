Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 8th annual 10-kilomter bull race was held at Atwala Village in Gujrat under the patronage of Sports Plus. Wasim Razzaq, who is active member of the Sports Plus organisation, which is striving to promote sports in the far-flung villages of Punjab, said: “We don’t believe in just talking and doing nothing. It was a dream project started eight years back and this time, it was ninth year in running. We conducted the traditional bull race, which was witnessed by massive crowds.” He said: “The 10-km long foot race was also held, in which more than 400 athletes of all age group from across the country participated.” He said in kids 2km race, Atif Ali won first position, followed by M Salman and Ali. In 10km race, Ayaz Ahmed was on top while Sajajd and Sohail were second and third. In schools relay race, OPF won first two places and third spot was won by Govt High School. In the Benton race, Tayyab Club grabbed first place while Parwaz secured second and Kiyal Club third.