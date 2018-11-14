Share:

SHIKARPUR - Child marriage tradition has posed a great threat to the children before attaining to the age of adult.

These views were expressed by the experts during a seminar titled early child marriages held at Shikarpur Press Club on Tuesday, with collaboration of the Social Welfare Department.

They said that the civil society members should step forward to create domestic pressure to realise their national obligation for discouraging the tradition of early child marriages which could create the cause of troubles and disappointment in the life.

Shikarpur Women Complaint Cell in-charge Shaghufta highlighted the negative impact of early child marriages and informed that through women complaint cell various attempts of early child marriage have been foiled.

Mian Zafar Alvi, Rahim Bux Abro, Advocate Ali Asghar Pahore and others also delivered their speeches on the subject and called for the civil society members to extend their cooperation to discourage the traditional practice of early child marriage for the larger interests of the society and its welfare.

The number of activists belonging to different walks of life attended the seminar and vowed to play their pivotal role to discourage the practice of early child marriage.

Pervaiz Abro, coordinator of Child Rights Advocacy Network, Naveed Phulpoto, in-charge of Child Protection Unit, Din Muhammad Shaikh and deputy director of social welfare department were also present.