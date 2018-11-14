Share:

LAHORE (PR) Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer, EBM, makers of Peek Freans, sponsored the third iteration of the EBM-Peek Freans Pakistan Open Tennis Championship this year. Organized by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), the championship was run from the 21st – 27th October, 2018. This first-of-its kind open tennis championship included matches for all ages.

Speaking at championship, Shahzain Munir, Director EBM, said, “We are proud to be consistent supporters of sports since the dawn of this company. We hope this tournament gives tennis players a chance to showcase their skills, and also take their game to the next level. We are optimistic about this event and its contribution to the development of world class athletes to represent our country in future tennis tournaments worldwide.”