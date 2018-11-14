Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday extended till November 20 the interim bail it earlier granted to PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi commenced the proceedings on the plea of PML-N leader. Hamza approached the court and submitted the plea seeking extension to the bail to avoid arrest in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

The LHC extended the protective bail of Hamza who had appeared before NAB in assets beyond means case. His brother Salman Shehbaz has flown abroad.

The petitioner had apprehensions that the accountability watchdog might arrest him on his appearance in the court in connection with different investigations, including Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC), initiated against him. He submitted that he had been cooperating with NAB officials and provided all information required by the NAB.

Earlier, the court had issued a notice to NAB and restrained it from arresting Hamza till yesterday. Hamza through his counsel pointed out that NAB had initiated investigation into matters which did not fall under its jurisdiction.

He argued that the petitioner had apprehensions that the NAB would arrest him just like they did with his father Shehbaz Sharif, opposition leader in the National Assembly, on his appearance before the investigation team.