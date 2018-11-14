Share:

LAHORE-The 3rd Nayza All-Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 will get underway today (Wednesday) here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts.

Speaking at the press conference held here at the SJAL office on Tuesday, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), flanked by Nayza Group Deputy Manager Marketing Usama and Assistant Manager Nouman Malik, said that the five-day tournament will be played in the categories of men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, boys U-18 singles and doubles, boys u-14 singles and doubles, boys u-12, boys/girls u-10 and seniors 40 plus doubles.

The PLTA Secretary said that around 250 tennis players from across the country will take part in the event, which will conclude on November 20. “The whopping prize money of Rs 600,000 will be distributed among the position holders of different categories. Faheem Siddique will supervise the tournament as referee,” he added.

The former Davis Cupper thanked Nayza Group for sponsoring such a big tournament, which will certainly help in finding fresh talent, who will be later facilitated and groomed by the PLTA. “We have great tennis talent in the country but there is a dire need to hunt, groom and train them for the national and international events. If provided with best facilities, proper funds and sponsorships, we are capable enough to transform this raw talent into champions.”

“I am expecting enthralling and exciting matches during the All Pakistan Open Championship, where top level tennis players from across the country will vie against each other and amuse the spectators with their outstanding tennis skills and techniques and try to earn titles in their respective categories,” Rashid added.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, along with Nayza Group Deputy Manager Marketing Usama and Assistant Manager Nouman Malik, addressing a press conference.–Staff Photo