BAHAWALNAGAR - Call it apathy, negligence or lack of priority, more than 200 students of Government Primary School Bashir Kot are forced to study in the open due to an inordinate delay in the construction of school building.

The school building was demolished around one and a half years ago after the education authorities declared it as dangerous.

The primary school, few and far between in this backward area, is also deprived of boundary wall, furniture and drinking water facilities, leave alone washroom facility. The only asset to the schoolchildren is seven benches. Residents of the village have built a room and a bathroom on self-help basis, to at least keep the school functional. Notables of the area regretted at the widespread apathy and negligence of the lawmakers and government functionaries. They said it seems the public representatives are ignorant about the needs and demands of their constituencies. They urged the government to take measures for development of "at least basic infrastructure" of the schools in this backward area.

When The Nation took up the issue District Education (DEA) Authority's Chief Executive Officer Raees Ahmed drew a "pathetic and bleak picture" of the education institutions in the district. He informed that there are around 400 schools in the district, which lack basic infrastructure like boundary wall and buildings. "Honestly speaking delay in resolution of all these problems is not the will of the department rather lack of requisite funds," the DEA CEO claimed. He said the approval of the funds for 70 such schools is in the final stage and work would begin as soon as these funds are released.

On the other hand, people called into question priorities of the government, saying that if the government cannot accord priority to education how the dream of development and prosperity can be materialised.

The residents of the area have demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the education minister to take notice of the situation and order remedial measures to ensure education to children of this area.

MAN HELD FOR KILLING FATHER

A man was arrested for killing his father over a matrimonial dispute here in Khichiwala. The Khichiwala Police SHO Irshad Wattoo said Ali Raza contracted court married with girl namely Rafia some four months ago. Following the insistence of the girl's parents and a punchayat, his father Ashfaq handed over Rafia to her parents. Raza, however, wanted his wife back while his father wanted him to divorce her. Upon which he killed his father. The police arrested Raza.

COP KILLED ON RESISTANCE

A police constable was killed by unidentified gunmen near Chak 102, Fateh. The cop namely Khuda Yar, deployed at District Jail, was intercepted by gunmen near Chak 102. On resistance, the gunmen shot at and killed Khuda Yar. The Chishtian Saddr Police registered a case against three unidentified gunmen on the application of the deceased's brother.