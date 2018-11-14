Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday observed that the Supreme Court has gained back the trust of the people after decades of sacrifices and determination.

“Today, I am proud to say that the faith of the people of Pakistan in its judiciary has been restored and while opinions may differ as to the manner of delivery of justice, we stand as one in saying that we have secured the independence of this sacred institution; a statement that was some decades ago absolutely inconceivable,” remarked the chief justice.

The chief justice was addressing a full court reference to remember the services of late judges of the top court. These judges include late Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, late Justice Ajman Mian, late Justice Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo and late Justice Hamid Ali Mirza.

All the judges of Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, President Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani, Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Kamran Murtaza and senior lawyers were also present in the reference.

In his address, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar further said that this court has achieved the faith of people of Pakistan through the strength of bench and bar as well as the support of the Legislature and the Executive in understanding the crucial importance of the independent functioning of all three pillars of the State.

“The walls of this building have seen a lot of changing seasons, including a few storms that threatened the very sanctity of this institution,” said chief justice.

“One such storm was when certain political forces had succeeded in shaking the very foundations of what this court stands for. While we have come a long way from that fateful day, remembering it today should do well to remind us of just how sacred the independence of the judiciary is to the spirit of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and that when the three pillars collide, none comes out unhurt and it is the nation as a whole that suffers.”

“It also stands as a good reminder of the fact that unless we as an institution stand tall against such extraneous threats, we remain at risk of being washed away with the tides.”