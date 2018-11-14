Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Berk Ulas stunned seventh seed Shoaib Khan of Pakistan in a three-set match of the ITF Junior Pakistan Tennis Championship-II 2018 played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Tuesday. Total 12 matches were played on the second day of the tournament, while Pakistanis entered the quarterfinals including third seed Huzaifa. The doubles matches were postponed due to rain. RESULTS: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Yunes Talavar (IRI) 6-2, 6-0, Ahmed Kamil (PAK) w/o Ronan Sahni (GBR), M Nauman Aftab beat Brandon Suryana (INA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-4, 6-3, Ivan Penev beat Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-2, 6-1, Berk Ullas Enc beat Shoaib Khan 6-0, 4-6, 6-1, Arya Roghani beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 6-0, Saqib Hayat beat Vhimalshanth Chandra Mohan (SL) 6-3, 6-2.