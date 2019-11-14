Share:

LAHORE - The finals of the 3rd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship will be held at the college ground today (Thursday). On Wednesday, the quarterfinals of the most of the categories were decded on the state-of-the-art grass courts of the college. In the girls’ under-18 quarterfinals, Astaflia Arif defeated Natasha Alvi 4-0, 4-2, Mehru Fatima got walk over against Mehrab Arif, Alina Suleman beat Fatima Ali 4-2, 4-2 while Labika Durrab outclassed Atiya Batool 4-0, 4-0. In boys under-16 quarterfinals, Mahateer Muhammad routed Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-2, Nalain Abbas thumped Farman Shakeel 6-1, 6-1, Hasheesh Kumar defeated Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 6-1 while the fourth and last quarterfinal was in progress till the filing of the story. In boys under-14 quarterfinals, Hamid Israr beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-2, Shael Durrab beat Haider Ali Rizwan 5-4, 2-4, 10-9, Bilal Asim trounced Ehstesham Hamayun 4-1, 4-0 while Mahateer Muhammad thumped Hamza Jawad 4-0, 4-1. In the girls under-12 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas thrashed Mehru Fatima 4-0, 4-0, Jannat Khalil defeated Sabeen Sheraz 4-2, 4-2, Maya Lone got walk over while Aliya Suleman toppled Saleha Zeeshan 4-2, 4-1. In boys under-12 quarterfinals, Eshtsham Hamayun routed Abubakar 4-2, 4-2 and Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2.