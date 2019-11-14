Share:

ISLAMABAD - Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR directorate, matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed during the meeting.

The relations between the two countries have been friendly. Former Pakistani President Gen Pervez Musharraf had visited Australia in 2005 and the former Prime Minister of Australia John Howard had also visited Pakistan in 2005 as well, following the 2005 Kashmir earthquake.