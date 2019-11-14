Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has said that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif can travel abroad for medical treatment after submitting indemnity bonds.

Talking to media outside Islamabad High Court (IHC), the special assistant said that guarantee was demanded from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to fulfill legal requirements.

The name of convict cannot be removed from Exit Control List (ECL), she said, adding that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gave priority to humanity in Nawaz Sharif’s case.

Earlier, Federal Cabinet’s subcommittee had decided to allow former PM to go abroad for treatment for four weeks on one-time condition after submitting Rs7 billion as indemnity bond.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem interior ministry had received a request from PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL along with the detailed medical report from Sharif Medical City hospital.

The minister said that three meetings were held on November 12 and the sub-committee had informed the cabinet that Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition is very serious.

Besides the blood platelets issue, Nawaz suffers from numerous cardiac problems and has undergone six heart procedures in which seven stents were inserted, he added.