Share:

LAHORE - The 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 will get underway today (Saturday) here at the PLTA Tennis Courts. Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who also is PLTA Secretary General and former Davis Cup captain, said that the qualifying round of men’s singles will be played today (Saturday) at 10:00 am while the main rounds of all categories will commence from Nov 16. Former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will grace the occasion as chief guest and inaugurate the event on November 16 at 3:00 pm. Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary and renowned tennis coach, said the players from across the country will be seen in action during the event and they will try to give out their best to win prize, certificates and trophies in their respective category. The PLTA secretary said that 15 categories have been announced the event, that include men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles and doubles, boys U-18 singles and doubles, boys U–14 singles and doubles, boys/girls U–12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U–6, seniors 35 plus doubles, seniors 45 plus doubles, seniors 60 plus doubles. All the finals will be played on November 21 at 3:00 pm here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Malik asserted.