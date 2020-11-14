Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan to avoid any untoward incident. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for PDM Public gathering here, the AIGP said that best arrangements would be made for protection of participants and leadership of the PDM. He said a comprehensive traffic plan would be issued for the vehicles and separate parking arrangement would be made for the vehicles. He said that special search operation would be conducted across the city before public gathering of PDM in order to prevent any untoward incident. The AIGP said that lady police and extra force would be deployed at the public gathering point for comprehensive searching.