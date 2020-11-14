Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday issued its detailed judgment in three identical petitions challenging the appointment of Usman Mubeen as Chairman National Database Regulator Authority (NADRA) and dismissed the same.

In the detailed verdict, the IHC single bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq turned down the petitions filed against the appointment of Usman Mobin as Chairman NADRA and held, “there is no legal flaw in the appointment of the Chairman NADRA nor it can be said that the present incumbent did not fulfill the eligibility requirements as provided in Section 3 (7) of NADRA Ordinance or the advertisement.”

The IHC bench also held that there is no prioritization, no mala fide or ill-intention on part of the federal government as observed.

Regarding the marking procedure and fixation of maximum age as 55 years, the verdict discussed in detail and concluded, “The assertion by the petitioner that this was due to the mala fide on part of the federal government to patronize and accommodate the present incumbent is not evident from the record.”

In the appointment procedure of Chairman NADRA, the high court maintained that the original criteria used in the old advertisement was followed and the sub-committee formed made the scrutiny.

In verdict the federal government has been directed to hold an inquiry into the matter that its internal record or confidential documents do not end up in the hands of a persons who are not authorized to have access to the files.

The court held that the writ petitions are without merit and are according dismissed.

After the appointment of Usman Mobin as Chairman NADRA, miscellaneous petitions were filed in different court of law. All applications were identical and photocopied with same paragraphs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Mobin studied at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and having a master’s and bachelors degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computers Science with a cumulative GPA of 5.0/5. He served NADRA as Chief Technology (CTO) of NADRA for 13 years.

He has been an architect of many complicated national and international IT projects which have turned around not only Nadra, but also revolutionized the functioning of many other organizations. Recognizing his services in the field of IT, Usman has been awarded numerous awards including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in Public Service by the President of Pakistan in 2008.