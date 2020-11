Share:

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Hafeez Shaikh and Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, Ijaz Shah prayed for speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said that he is a decent politician.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly said that Chaudhry Shujaat will soon return home after making full recovery.