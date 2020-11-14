Share:

PESHAWAR - On the directives of Director General (DG) Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, a Mobile Hospital Free Medical Camp was organized in different areas of Khyber district.

The camp was set up in different areas of the district including Malaguri, Zakhakhel, CD Fort Slope, Shah-Khas Madrasa, Melward, Ghaibi Nika, Jadobi Nazarkhel and Shalman.

The camp was held under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood in which the patients were checked up by male and female doctors and specialist surgeon doctor of Peshawar district.

The camp was held under the supervision of specialist doctors, along with OPD for various diseases, dental and laboratory tests. In this camp, Peshawar’s specialist male, female doctors also took part in serving the people. Every possible effort was made to inspect the people and the poor people and all kinds of facilities as well as free medicines were distributed to the patients.

The camp lasted for several days in Khyber District areas, wherein a total of 6582 patients were examined including 1334 male, 2316 female patients and 2602 child patients were examined by specialists’ doctors. Besides, 120 dental patients were attended, and 189 laboratory tests were also held.

Dr Niaz said that such medical camps would be held in future. The people of the area thanked the authorities concerned of the Health directorate for conducting free medica