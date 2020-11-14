Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chief Justice (CJ), Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who reportedly passed away due to coronavirus, on Friday. In a condolence message, the provincial minister said that the services of the late chief justice would be remembered in the history of judiciary. He said that the CJ adhered to justice in his judgments. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.