Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says Pakistan is heading in the right direction and

all indicators showing positive trend in economy.

Addressing the news conference in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon, he said industrial sector is growing despite Covid-19 impact.

The Information Minister said Petroleum products prices will be further reduced for the next month. He said Current Account Deficit for the first time in the history of country has declined and now it is showing surplus trend.

The Minister said Pakistan Rupee is also strengthening and prices of essential commodities are also decreasing due to prudent policies of the government. Senator Shibli Faraz said general elections in Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday will be held free and fair and PTI government strongly believes in transparency.

He said opposition parties who are taking part in these elections are trying to cover their possible defeat through allegations of pre-poll rigging. The Minister urged Media to expose these tactics and show the people reality.