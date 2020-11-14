Share:

PESHAWAR - Funeral prayer of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, was offered at Karnel Sher Khan Stadium and laid to rest here on Friday.

He had died on Thursday last due to the novel corona virus.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Provincial Ministers, lawmakers, politicians, civil society, judges of the High Courts, district courts, office bearers of the PHC bar association, Bar Council, Registrar PHC, and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer of the late Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Later, he was laid to rest at Quaid Abad near Sirki Gate Peshawar.