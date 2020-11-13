Share:

LAHORE -In collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP), the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will conduct the Lahore Hockey League 2020 in December this year. This important decision was taken during a meeting chaired by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. The meeting was attended by PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Nadeem Qaiser, Director National Coaching Centre Rana Nasrullah, national hockey team head coach Olympian Kh Junaid and other officials. A three-member committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of the event. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Nadeem Qaiser and Kh Junaid will be the members of the committee. Nine participating teams will be named after Lahore’s nine towns - Ravi Town, Shalamar Town, Wahga Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Data Ganj Bakhash Town, Gulberg Town, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town.