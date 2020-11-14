Share:

Swat - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that PTI government is a wall of sand that needs a last push.

Addressing a big public gathering at grassi ground Swat on Friday, Maryam Nawaz said, “We do not want any clash with institutions of this country, but institutions should withdraw their support to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Ch, Ameer Muqam and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz said that only way for the country to prosper was to have “free and fair elections” and urged the people to vote for her party as the PML-N would “bring the same prosperity to KP as it did to Punjab”. Maryam Nawaz alleged that authorities had installed cameras in her jail cell and bathroom. If the mandate of the people is not respected then there would be inflation, there would be a price hike for commodities and there would be lawlessness,” Maryam added.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the PML-N vice president said that if authorities could break into a room and arrest her in front of her father Nawaz Sharif and launch personal attacks on her, then no woman was safe in Pakistan. Referring to Captain (retd) Safdar Awan’s earlier arrest in Karachi, Maryam said that she would have resigned had she been the head of the state for what happened that day. She said people of Swat should not make the same mistake and they should not elect a leader who does not care for them. She added: “I know that the people of Swat will make a different decision this time around, they will choose leaders that care about them and their problems.”

Engr Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the KP Government had completed task for constructions of 350 dams which was against the ground reality. “We have not seen even execution of a single dam what to speak of 350 dams”. He also accused the PTI for destroying Pukhtoons in KP, which has pushed the province in the sea of problems and further aggravating the basic needs which cannot be resolved even in next 100 years. Muqam said the entire nation will come to know about corruption of PTI in KP once inquires start against them.

“If people want to witness real change and developmental project they should go to Punjab, we have changed the infrastructure of the province,” he claimed.