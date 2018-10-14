Share:

LAHORE - Eight matches of the first round were decided on opening day of the Faletti’s International Men and Women Squash Championship Saturday.

Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed and Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bukhari made the upsets of the day as Amaad stunned Henry Leung of Hong Kong 3-0 while Syed Ali shocked Israr Ahmad 3-2. In the first round as three out of eight Pakistanis registered victories.

Amaad shocked Henry of Hong Kong 11/7, 11/7, 11/6 in 32 minutes. The second match saw TSZ Kwan Lau of Hong Kong taking just 21 minutes to tame Navid Maleksabet of Iran 11/6, 11/7, 11/5. In the third match, Sean Conroy of Ireland overcame Pakistan’s Adil Maqbool 11/7, 11/5, 13/11 in 22 minutes while the fourth match saw Ali stunning compatriot Israr 10/12, 3/11, 11/3, 11/2, 12/10 after a tough battle of 51 minutes.

Farhan Zaman took 25 minutes to outlast countryman Zeeshan Khan 11/6, 11/7, 9/11, 11/7. In the fifth match, Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong beat wildcard entrant M Uzair of Pakistan 13/11, 11/2, 11/4 in 34 minutes. In the sixth match, Malaysian Addeen Idrakie routed local player M Hassaan Raza 11/5, 11/3, 11/5 in just 17 minutes. Hong Kong’s Tang Ming Hong edged out English player Robert Downer by 11/6, 8/11, 7/11, 11/8, 11/5 after a tough battle of 52 minutes.

Today (Sunday), eight matches of the second round will be contested here at the Punjab Squash Complex. Pakistani players, while talking to media, vowed that they are eager to give out their best and try to their best to wi the title. Sharing their views, the foreign players said that they are keen to play flawless squash and overcome their respective opponents while their ultimate goal is to clinch the coveted trophy..