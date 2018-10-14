Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar are on verge of victory as they need only two runs for victory against Islamabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 Pool-A match played here at Diamond Ground on Saturday.

Thanks to a sensational 140 by Muhamamd Mohsin, Peshawar can smell victory with 6 wickets still intact. Nabi Gul also batted brilliantly for his 138. Akbar Badshah is still at the crease t 35. Muhammad Nadeem took 2 for 67. Earlier, Islamabad were bowled out for 179 in their second innings, thus setting a daunting target of 374 runs for victory. But Mohsin and Nabi played the innings of their lives to ensure Peshawar avoid highly shocking defeat.

At KRL Stadium: KRL hammered NBP by 9 wickets. KRL achieved the 35 runs target losing 1 wicket. Earlier, NBP resumed their second innings at overnight score of 26 without loss and were bowled out for 240. Rameez Raja made 74, Ali Asad 69 and Kamran Ghulam 34. Sameen Gul took 3 for 54, Sadaf Hussain 3 for 75 and Ahmed Bashir 3 for 85.

In Pool-B match played at Pindi Stadium: PTV scored 207 for the loss of 5 wickets in their second innings thus enjoying 47 runs lead with 5 wickets in hand and a day’s play left. Earlier, ZTBL resumed their first innings at 290 for the loss of 6 wickets and were all out for 318. Tabish Khan took 7 for 86 and Aamir Jamal 2 for 50.

At Margahazar Ground: SSGCL were in commanding position against Wapda as they already took 80 runs first innings lead with 6 wickets still in hand. Adil Amin made 123, Muzammil Nizam 55. Ehsan Adil took 2 for 27. Earlier, Wapda resumed their first innings at 172 and were all out for 182. Kashif Bhatti took 4 for 62 and Muhammad Aamir 3 for 31.