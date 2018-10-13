Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/ATTOCK-A total of 1,087 policemen flanked by 1,000 Pak Army soldiers will perform duty at 199 polling stations, out of which 76 have been declared sensitive, for the PP-118 Gojra by-election on Sunday (today).

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed, out of 76 sensitive polling stations 35 are of Category A and 41 of Category B. He says that CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates have been installed at all the sensitive declared polling stations, and adding that the Elite Force and the Quick Response Force will also be deployed.

He states that 108 policemen belonging to Anti Riots Reserve Force will remain on standby to reach quickly at the polling stations where they will be alerted in case of any chaos. Meanwhile, a Gojra-based judicial magistrate released on bail the four gunmen of Bilal on Saturday.

They were arrested for violation of ban on carrying arms. A Kalashnikov and other arms were recovered from their possession. Bilal claimed that his gunmen were arrested unlawfully to harass him.

He added that they possessed permit to carry arms issued by the DC.

On the other hand, a tough contest is expected between PML-N supported independent candidate Bilal Warraich and PTI ticket-holder Asad Zaman Cheema. The seat was vacated by PML-N NA-111 MNA Khalid Javed Warraich who also won the seat of MPA from this constituency.

In ATTOCK, all arrangements have been finalised for as many as 638,937 voters who will use their right of vote in by-election being held on 14th October (Sunday) to elect their representatives for NA-56 Attock-I and PP-3 Attock.

There are three candidates contesting for NA-56, and five in race for PP-3 Attock. As per the Election Commission sources, in NA-56 Attock, there are 638,937 registered voters which include 335,872 male and 303,065 female voters. In PP-3 Attock, there are 224,163 registered voters which include 119,078 male and 105,085 female voters.

To facilitate these voters 576 polling stations have been established in NA-56 which include 137 for male, 130 for female, and 309 combined polling stations. In PP-3 Attock, a total of 182 polling stations have been established which include 57 male, 50 female, and 75 combined polling stations.

In NA-56 Attock, Malik Khurram Ali Khan (PTI), Malik Sohail Khan (PML-N), and Pir Faisal Gillani are in the race for by-election. While in PP-3 Attock, candidates including Akbar Khan Tanoli, Iftikhar Ahmed Khan (PML-N), Ayaz Khan (PPP), Sardar M Ali Khan, and M Mushtaq Ali will try their luck. Both the seats were vacated by MNA Major Tahir Sadiq.

Attock police spokesman Tahir Iqbal told the media that to ensure foolproof security and peaceful environment at polling stations, more than 2,000 police personnel and volunteers including six DSPs, 14 SHOs, 234 upper subordinates, 123 head constables, 1600 constables, 23 lady constables, 2881 volunteers, and Elite Force personnel would be deployed. He said that under the instructions of Attock DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, a control room had been established at police headquarters to monitor the overall situation.

Meanwhile, a source of Election Commission said that all the election material had been positioned at the polling stations. In both constituencies, a tough competition is expected between the PTI and the PML-N candidates.