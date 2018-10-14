Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has praised scientists from University of Health Sciences (UHS) for cloning biological skin, far cheaper than imported cloned skin. Addressing Anatomical Scientific Conference at UHS on Saturday, she said that it was landmark development in the history of scientific research in Pakistan. “We were spending millions of dollars on importing biological skin. Now the same will be available only at the cost of Rs720”, Dr Yasmin Rashid said. She emphasized the need of research based education in Pakistani Universities. “I am aware of shortage of faculties at medical teaching institutions. I will leave no stone unturned to address the issue. We have to start counselling the medical students from the day first to promote research”, she said. “The money of taxpayers must be utilised on masses only. I will not allow anyone to divert health budget to projects like Metro Bus or Orange Train”, she said.–Staff Reporter