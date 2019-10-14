Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like father like son, as former world squash champion Jansher Khan’s younger son Ali Sher Khan demonstrated brilliant performance in Fazia Zonal Squash Championship 2019 and won the title by defeating Raheem Abbas 3-1 in the final played in Peshawar.

Ali Sher Khan not only won the tournament but also made proud his father and his college, Fazia Degree College, and Pakistan Air Force. His performance heralded his wonderful career breaking his father’s records and regaining Pakistan’s lost prestige in squash.

Ali played well in the first game and after some tough battle and took the game 11-9. He was at his supreme best and took the second game 11-4. But after playing so well, Ali lost way in the third game and lost it 6-11, before bouncing back to win the fourth 11-3.

Base Commander PAF Base Peshawar Air Commodore Zaeem Afzal SI (M) was the chief guest at the final and appreciated the performance of Ali Sher Khan and advised him to work hard with same passion to make his father and the nation proud. The chief guest added that Pakistan Air Force has always been supporting squash and will keep on supporting it in future as well.