Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday will hear bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to details, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will conduct hearing on the petition seeking release of PML-N leader from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in the money laundering case.

In the previous hearing, the court had directed anti-corruption watchdog to submit its reply till October 14.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had moved LHC against her arrest by NAB, claiming she is being subjected to political revenge and that the anti-corruption watch dog has not found any evidence against her.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.