Share:

KASUR - Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered for the permanent posting of Additional Inspector General (Complaints) and CPO Punjab, Zahid Nawaz Marwat as DPO Kasur.

This was done in recognition of his meritorious and untiring efforts for tracing and nicking the accused who killed children after sexual assault in Chunian, Kasur. Different businessmen, lawyers and civil society activists from across district Kasur have welcomed the posting of Nawaz Marwat as DPO Kasur and hoped that ever increasing crime rate would drop in his tenure.

Talking to the media Nawaz Marwat said that the police force is duty bound to curb crime and provide a sense of security to people. He added during his earlier posting in Kasur he successfully overpowered number of criminals which drastically brought down the crime rate. He vowed to fight the criminals with iron hands once again and provide a sigh of relief to the citizen. He also warned the SHOs and all officers and officials of all police stations to mend their ways and improve their rough attitude and wrong behavior towards the common man. He directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to arrange open courts in their respective areas in order to resolve people’s problems on priority basis. Following his orders, DSP Headquarters Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi, DSP Saddr, DSP Chunian and DSP Pattoki arranged open courts in their respective areas and mosques and heard people’s complaints and issued on the spot orders for their compliance. Residents of the area appreciated this positive attitude of police.