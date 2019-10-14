Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that some immature political elements are busy hatching conspiracies against democracy and trying to mislead the nation for their personal political gains.

“The masses have become politically mature now and they will foil all anti-democracy attempts.”

SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was talking to the mediamen in village Dhillum Ghazi-Variyo near Sialkot after inaugurating gas supply to dozens of villages in her electoral constituency here on Sunday.

Dr Firdous said that the people have fed up with the politics of conflict and confrontation, especially by those elements who have formed political alliances to protect looted public money and personal gains for their political survival.

She claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully been leading the nation and country towards the goal of prosperity, economic and political stability.

Dr Firdous asserted that the elements, already rejected by the masses in the general elections, are fighting for their political survival, adding that there is no any space for such elements in politics to deceive the people further for their personal political gains.

“These rejected elements are now busy highlighting their personal political deprivation as the deprivation of the masses to get support,” she pointed out, adding that but these ‘political pigmies’ must read writing on the wall.

Dr Firdous said that the past rulers are responsible for the prevailing price hike as these rulers pushed the country into the quagmire of foreign loans for their personal luxurious lives.

“Now they are busy doing negative propaganda against the PTI government for covering up their massive corruptions,” she added.

The SAPM revealed that the immature political elements are trying to do politics of personal gains by promoting uncertainty but the politically mature masses would defeat all such elements for their negative politics.

She maintained that grand CPEC project is a sign of national economic stability and the PTI government has been struggling to boost businesses of the people through the CPEC project. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the world.

Meanwhile, the SAPM claimed that the politics of conflict by corrupt political elements has now been breathing its last.

She stated this while addressing the participants of a public meeting after distributing Health Cards among the local deserving people at village Rehmatabad Union Council Partaanwali-Sialkot here.

She said that a New Pakistan has born under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite all the impediments created by the political opponents in the country.

Dr Firdous said that PM Imran Khan is changing destiny of the nation and the country. She said that PM Khan has already promised to make Pakistan Madina like Islamic Welfare State.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the gas supply to dozens of surrounding villages of her electoral constituency’s two Union Councils - Partaanwali and Variyo here. The launching ceremony was held at village Dhillum Ghazi.

On this occasion, she pledged to make all-out efforts for providing all basic facilities to local people at their doorsteps in her electoral constituency (NA-72, Sialkot-I) here.

Local people accorded her a warm rosy welcome upon here arrival at village Dhillum Ghazi-Variyo for inauguration of gas supply project.