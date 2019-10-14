Share:

MULTAN - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said the opposition was divided on the JUI-F’s sit-in.

He said the masses would reject JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as he was staging sit-in for his own interests.

Zain Qureshi expressed these views while talking to people during his visit to various union councils in NA-157 constituency here on Sunday.

The PTI government had taken effective initiatives, including Insaf health card, Ehsas programme, Apna Ghar scheme and shelter homes, Zain Qureshi said.

The parliamentary secretary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

Zain Qureshi said that separate budget was earmarked in budget for South Punjab which would be spent for its uplift.

Meanwhile, Zain Qureshi listened to problems of people and issued orders for their redressal.