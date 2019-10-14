Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar yesterday criticised the Election Commissions of Pakistan for sending notice to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Reacting to the notice by the ECP to Bilawal, Khokhar said that no law stops Bilawal to go to his constituency.

“How notice could be sent to a member National Assembly for going to his constituency,” the spokesperson to the PPP chief said. Senator Khokhar said that ECP cannot restore its lost credibility by such actions. “ECP has yet to answer questions about the rigged elections in 2018.

What is the logic behind the fact that army could be inside and outside polling stations but lawmakers could not go to his constituency,” he questioned.