Share:

KARACHI - Waging jihad is the only way to liberate Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

These views were expressed by JI Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq while addressing Azadi Kashmir Convention near Hakeem Saeed Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday. He said that nation was ready to liberate IOK but Islamabad was still snoozing.

“Pakistan government should have to call joint session of parliament on Kashmir but announcing that crossing Line of Control by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be a mistake by people of Pakistan is not justified,” he said.

He said that Kashmiris were offered employment, funds to billions by Indian PM Nanendra Modi but it was not war for economy, it was struggle for just freedom of Kashmiris.

Political parties’ leaders and opposition was not called to discuss on Kashmir issue by government yet, he lamented.

Imran Khan government failed to provide employment, education and home to people of country but government provided them free kitchen facility. White collar people have now been forced to queue before Free Kitchen only due to poor policies of government, he maintained.

Whether you will hand over Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and other state owned entities to China, Siraj asked government.

“In Afghanistan Nato forces are now come to terms and facing resistance and same would happen with Kashmir where Indian forces would have to leave and Kashmiris would get freedom in result. This is why youth of Pakistan and Kashmir is determined to go to any extent for Kashmir freedom,” the JI Ameer added.

Siraj asked Army Chief to wage jihad against Indian forces and government and our people were brave and Allah would definitely help those who wanted to wage jihad.

“It is time to take concerted steps by government for liberation of Kashmir as people of Kashmir are staring Pakistan and its people. Youth of Pakistan and as well as Karachi are vibrant and they have courage to face all odds,” he added.

Islami Jamiat Talba Nazim-e-Ala Muhammad Amir ,JI Sindh Ameer, Muhammad Hussain Mahenti, Karachi Ameer JI, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman IJT Karachi Nazim Muhammad Umer and other also addressed on the occasion.