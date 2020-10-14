Share:

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Assistant Commissioner Murree Zahid Hussain has been removed from his post. Similarly, tehsildar and sub-registrar Murree Muhammad Ilyas and Registry Moharar Ibrar Qureshi have been immediately suspended and removed from their posts for showing negligence from their duties.

In this regard, the CM has made it clear that indiscriminate action will be initiated against those failing to solve public complaints as PTI has come into power to facilitate the citizens.

I have shown lenity for two years but those failing to perform will not stay in Punjab. The officers who will not take interest in solving public problems will face action now, the CM warned.