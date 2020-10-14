Share:

ISLAMABAD - It’s the trendy way to catch your own dinner and has been promoted by the likes of Gordon Ramsay. But crayfish trapping could be devastating for Britain’s native species, scientists have warned. American signal crayfish were introduced to England in the 1970s and have since spread rapidly, displacing native crayfish and damaging ecosystems. ‘Trapping to eat’ the invasive species has been promoted as a potential control measure by a host of celebrity chefs. The traps are cheap and easy to buy online, and a license can be obtained from the Environmental Agency for free. Now researchers are saying it could actually make the problem worse, as it inadvertently incentivises the public to spread the species to new habitats.