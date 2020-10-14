Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Tuesday said that dispensation of justice is a very important duty entrusted to judges.

He further said that this onerous task cannot be fulfilled without able assistance of the legal fraternity.

The Chief Justice expressed these views during his meeting with an 11-member delegation of Karachi Bar Association (KBA).

The delegation headed by its President Munir Ahmed Malik Advocate and comprising office bearers of the KBA called on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad at the Supreme Court building here.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and advised the young lawyers of the Karachi Bar to be honest to their profession by pleading their cases on merit and respect the judges.

He also advised them to flourish reading habits that would inculcate confidence to plead cases. The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest regarding the legal profession while the Chief Justice of Pakistan shared his experience with them.

The participants thanked Chief Justice Gulzar for sparing time for them and presented Ajrak and Topi, traditional gifts of Sindh as gesture of goodwill and token of respect and invited his lordship to Karachi Bar Association.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.