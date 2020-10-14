Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will raise the Indian oppression and atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the forum of UN Human Rights Council.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said the country's re-election to the Human Rights Council has provided us a unique opportunity in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is burning, and an effort is being made to suppress the voice of Kashmiris through different tactics including communications blackout.

He said as the independent observers are not allowed to visit the occupied territory, the Council of Human Rights is an effective forum to raise the voice of Kashmiris.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said our other priorities at the UN Human Rights Council will be to sensitize the world about the threat posed by Islamophobia and raise the causes of Muslim Ummah.