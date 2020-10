Share:

SUKKUR - Four bogies of a freight train derailed near Ghotki on Tuesday. According to Pakistan Railways sources, Parcel Express was on its way to Faisalabad from Karachi when four of its bogies were derailed near Ghotki. After the incident, railway track has been blocked. Khyber Mail has been asked to stay at the Sangi Station, sources said. Meanwhile, the railways team has left for the accident site from Rohri Yard.