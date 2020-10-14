Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said that Interfaith Harmony Councils would be constituted across the country to promote peace, tolerance and religious harmony.

While talking to a delegation of Ulema, religious scholars, Ashrafi who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, said the subject of religious tolerance would be included in the curriculum.

“There is a need to hold dialogue among various sects and religions for evolving a consensus strategy to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country,” he said.

Persistent training sessions of Ulema, teachers and religious scholars should be held to for promoting peace and interfaith harmony in the country.